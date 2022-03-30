wrestling / News

WWE TLC Reportedly Likely For Saudi Arabia

March 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE TLC

WWE’s next date in Saudi Arabia will likely be WWE TLC, according to a new report. Andrew Zarian at F4W Online reports that WWE will return to the kingdom in September for a PPV that is expected to be TLC.

Specific details on a venue or date are not yet available and the show has yet to be confirmed as of this writing. WWE was last in Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber in February.

