WWE TLC Reportedly Likely For Saudi Arabia
March 29, 2022
WWE’s next date in Saudi Arabia will likely be WWE TLC, according to a new report. Andrew Zarian at F4W Online reports that WWE will return to the kingdom in September for a PPV that is expected to be TLC.
Specific details on a venue or date are not yet available and the show has yet to be confirmed as of this writing. WWE was last in Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber in February.
