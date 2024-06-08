More on WWE-TNA Relationship, NXT Talent Interested In Working With TNA Wrestlers

Fightful Select has more details on the growing relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling, which includes Jordynne Grace wrestling in NXT. Grace will challenge Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground tomorrow night.

Grace’s appearance at the Rumble kicked off the current working relationship between the two companies, although it wasn’t the first time WWE reached out. Mickie James appeared for WWE while working for TNA, although she wasn’t under contract at the time and was free to. WWE also tried to contact Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, the former IIconics, in 2022 when they were under contract, but the two passed.

When Grace appeared in the Rumble, she noted in a Fightful interview that the deal happened within the week of the Rumble. She was hopeful for future plans but didn’t know of them at the time. WWE sources said that she made a “great impression”, and represented TNA well. At the time, WWE was immediately interested in bringing her back. TNA was said to be easy to work with and were open to working together again in the future. Scott D’Amore and Vice President of Business Development Ariel Shnerner were said to be helpful at the time.

When WWE reached out to TNA again, they weren’t aware that D’Amore had been fired from the company. D’Amore accepted their interest and tried to buy TNA that same week. WWE and NXT sources said TNA moving away from D’Amore didn’t affect the relationship.

Several women on the WWE roster have told Sean Ross Sapp that they would be interested in appearing in TNA. One noted that she thinks it could help talent cross promote and give themselves angles outside of WWE to generate interest. Natalya previously named Grace as someone she wanted to work with. One NXT source noted that Steve Maclin would be a good candidate for a crossover, as he’s familiar with NXT and the developmental process. Over a dozen WWE talent were interested in working with TNA and expected something to happen “sooner than later.”

Fightful’s Corey Brennan also talked ot NXT talent, who expressed interest in working with Leon Slater, Josh Alexander and others.