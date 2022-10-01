WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing

Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:

One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term “fighting spirit.” The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever. — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he’s an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 1, 2022

WWE pays their respects to Antonio Inoki on Smackdown. pic.twitter.com/kEt2f71TAk — Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 1, 2022

.@IMPACTWrestling would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Antonio Inoki. We are saddened to learn of his passing and know his legacy will live forever. pic.twitter.com/acCxKxDNK7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its condolences to the friends and family of pro wrestling pioneer Antonio Inoki. An NWA Tag Team and United National Champion and most importantly, a legend that will forever be remembered in our business and beyond. pic.twitter.com/sqyG8Y26QC — NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2022

ANTONIO INOKI ONE OF THE GREATEST EVER. I WAS HIS TEACHER. WE SOLD OUT THE GARDEN AND LOVED EACHOTHER LIKE FAMILY. RESPECT THE INOKI FOREVER pic.twitter.com/QEyqz6cxDX — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 1, 2022

I found my road… Thank you for everything Inoki-sama Rest in Power. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 1, 2022

Antonio Inoki in The Bad News Bears Go To Japan. pic.twitter.com/y6E1Fj2fNY — RJ City (@RJCity1) October 1, 2022

Very sad to hear the passing of a true icon of Professional Wrestling worldwide. Antonio Inoki inspired so many wrestlers for so many decades including me in my in ring days. I had the opportunity to wrestle on several tours for Inoki in NJPW – he truly changed the game. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WSyAKB9XCY — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 1, 2022

Thank You Antonio Inoki. — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) October 1, 2022

If Inoki san never expanded the dojo system, I never get plucked out of high school and into NJPW. Changed my life forever. Most significant mentor I’ve ever had and I keep as much of him in the ring with me as I can to this day. Greatest Japanese Legend “Ichi, Ni, San, DA!!!” pic.twitter.com/NSf1p3Ewdk — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki…a legend in every sense of the word. 🙏 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki. I would listen to Kowalski tell Inoki stories for hours on end. Thank you for your immense contributions to our sport and the unrivaled legacy you leave behind. Honored to have met you. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki. Still my favorite match for all the right reasons. 💔👋 pic.twitter.com/YoYNCv7Bu6 — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) October 1, 2022

Antonio Inoki….. my family and I owe you so much. Thank you for everything you did for our family, and the business we all love. Prayers to the family 🖖 RIP pic.twitter.com/QMWDPfxmam — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) October 1, 2022

Sending my love to the family, friends and fans of Antonio Inoki. pic.twitter.com/b0LuW0g6jm — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) October 1, 2022

Absolutely gutted to hear… Rest In Peace Inoki San — Alex Coughlin (@AlexCoughlin93) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki. A true icon of pro wrestling. — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki. When your slap has that much honor, the term legend is not enough. — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) October 1, 2022