wrestling / News

WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Antonio Inoki WWE Image Credit: WWE

Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Antonio Inoki, Impact Wrestling, NWA, Tony Khan, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading