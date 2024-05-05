wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Backlash Moments, Michin Plays Content Warning

May 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash France - Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill win tag titles Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– WWE has posted a couple new highlight videos from WWE Backlash weekend including the top 10 moments and more. The company posted the following videos which include the Top 10 moments from the weekend and “amazing crowd moments” from the shows:

– Michin’s latest YouTube video sees her playing Content Warning with YouTuber OKAY GAMER:

