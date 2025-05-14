wrestling / News
UPDATED: Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe Unveil Stable Name On WWE NXT
UPDATED: The identity of the High Ryze was revealed on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe take on the name ahead of Lee’s match with Tony D’Angelo.
ORIGINAL: WWE has filed a new trademark application for “The High Ryze.” Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark application for the term on May 12th. No word on how the term will be used.
