wrestling / News

UPDATED: Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe Unveil Stable Name On WWE NXT

May 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
High Ryze Wes Lee Tyson DuPont Tyriek Iqwe 5-13-25 Image Credit: WWE

UPDATED: The identity of the High Ryze was revealed on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe take on the name ahead of Lee’s match with Tony D’Angelo.

ORIGINAL: WWE has filed a new trademark application for “The High Ryze.” Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark application for the term on May 12th. No word on how the term will be used.

The trademark is described as:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The High Ryze, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading