WWE TV Rights Negotiating Windows Close For FOX & NBCU, Note On AEW and WBD

The New York Post (via F4WOnline) reports that the WWE TV rights negotiating window has closed for both FOX and NBCUniversal and WWE can now entertain offers from other interested parties. The exclusive period began in April during Wrestlemania weekend. At the end of last month, WWE President Nick Khan noted that the window had already closed for FOX, but NBCU had time left.

FOX and NBCU are still the favorites to retain the rights to WWE programming, but Disney has also reportedly shown interest. However, Disney wants the programming on FX, and not ESPN, as they wouldn’t be able to guarantee a specific night due to sports schedules. Amazon Prime Video also has some interest, as they already have a deal with the NFL for Thursday night games and are bidding for college football’s Big Ten conference.

Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery are considered “dark horses” as they’ve shown interest in sports in the past, specifically the NBA. It was noted that WBD does not have to remain excusive to AEW. While it’s unlikely, they could try to acquire both.

WWE currently has five-year deals with NBCU ($265 million a year) for RAW and FOX ($205 million a year) for Smackdown. Both of them expire in October 2024, and Nick Khan is hoping to get a rights increase around 1.5x what they’re currently making.