WWE News: Undertaker’s One-Man Show Coming to Australia, Special Ticket Offer For Elimination Chamber

December 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Undertaker is bringing his one man show to Australia to coincide with WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. WWE announced on Wednesday that Taker’s Deadman Show is set to take place in Perth on February 23rd, the night before Elimination Chamber as you can see below.

– In related news, Ticketmaster has a Buy Three, Get One Free offer for Elimination Chamber available here.

