WWE News: Undertaker’s One-Man Show Coming to Australia, Special Ticket Offer For Elimination Chamber
December 6, 2023 | Posted by
– The Undertaker is bringing his one man show to Australia to coincide with WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. WWE announced on Wednesday that Taker’s Deadman Show is set to take place in Perth on February 23rd, the night before Elimination Chamber as you can see below.
The @undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW is coming to Perth, @WestAustralia on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2024, just one night before #WWEChamber, and tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 15!
👉 https://t.co/j6K9S3Amj7 pic.twitter.com/bbtW9nFC8x
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2023
– In related news, Ticketmaster has a Buy Three, Get One Free offer for Elimination Chamber available here.
