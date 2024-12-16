WWE Gives Update On Cody Rhodes Following Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has provided an “injury” update on Cody Rhodes following Kevin Owens’ attack at Saturday Night’s Main Event. As noted, Owens attacked Rhodes after failing to win the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Saturday’s show and hit him with a package piledriver. WWE posted an update on Rhodes on Sunday, writing:

Cody Rhodes injury update following Saturday Night’s Main Event

The historic return of Saturday Night’s Main Event ended with Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Title in a thrilling match, but Kevin Owens would bring an end to the night with a heinous attack on The American Nightmare after the broadcast went off the air.

Earlier today it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes suffered cervical swelling and was kept overnight at a local hospital for observation.

While X-Rays were negative for a fracture, Rhodes has been officially diagnosed with axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm.

