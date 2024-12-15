wrestling / News

UPDATED: Kevin Owens Gives Cody Rhodes A Piledriver After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Has Altercation With Triple H

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens WWE Smackdown 11-1-24 Image Credit: WWE

UPDATE: WWE has released official footage of Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes following Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Original: Kevin Owens lost the match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event but it seems he got the last laugh when the show went off the air. After the match was over, Owens got back into the ring and hit a package piledriver on Rhodes. As he walked up the ramp with the WWE title, he got into an altercation with Triple H. The two began to shove each other before going their separate ways. Rhodes, meanwhile, was taken to the back on a stretcher.

