UPDATED: Kevin Owens Gives Cody Rhodes A Piledriver After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Has Altercation With Triple H
UPDATE: WWE has released official footage of Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes following Saturday Night’s Main Event.
EXCLUSIVE: After narrowly losing to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens brutalizes The American Nightmare with a Piledriver just moments after Saturday Night's Main Event goes off the air.#SNME pic.twitter.com/cSYV89siX0
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024
Original: Kevin Owens lost the match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event but it seems he got the last laugh when the show went off the air. After the match was over, Owens got back into the ring and hit a package piledriver on Rhodes. As he walked up the ramp with the WWE title, he got into an altercation with Triple H. The two began to shove each other before going their separate ways. Rhodes, meanwhile, was taken to the back on a stretcher.
KEVIN OWENS HIT CODY RHODES WITH A PACKAGE PILEDRIVER
AND TRIPLE H IS PISSEDDD #SNME pic.twitter.com/icNqGM9ags
— AIR (@AIRGold_) December 15, 2024
#SNME pic.twitter.com/Gt06E4nlv4
— BrunsonLover (@megastarvibez) December 15, 2024
AYOOOO Kevin Owens and Triple H squaring up 😭😭 #SNME pic.twitter.com/XpfdumBG6G
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 15, 2024
