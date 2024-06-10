WWE News: Update On Competitors In NXT Battleground Ladder Match, Jordynne Grace Update, Note On TNA Execs’ Attendance

– A new report has an update on the competitors in the NXT Battleground ladder match. Fightful Select reports that all six women in the match, which was to determine the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion, were banged up but there were no notable injuries.

Kelani Jordan, who won the match and the title, got an ovation backstage after the win. The other competitors were Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Michin, and Jaida Parker.

– The report also notes that there was briefly consideration of having a doctor check on Jordynne Grace after her earring was ripped out during her match with Roxanne Perez early in the NXT Women’s Championship match, but it was left alone when it was clear Grace was unfazed. As noted, Grace revealed on social media that she is retiring the use of earrings during matches.

– The report finally says that there was a small amount of consideration to having the TNA group including Gail Kim, Jonathan Gresham and some of the executives being shown on the broadcast, though it didn’t end up happening.