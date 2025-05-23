Various News: WWE Releases Vader Compilation Video, TNA Slammiversary Ticket Deal

– WWE has released a compilation of Vader matches online. The WWE Vault YouTube channel released the two-hour Best of Vader video that you can see below:

– The UBS Arena, which will host this year’s TNA Slammiversary, is running a 25% off sale on select upcoming events for Memorial Day including the TNA event.

You can get tickets here and use the code MDAY25 (per PWInsider to get he discount. The sale runs through Monday at 11:59 PM.