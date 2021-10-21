WWE News: New VP Of Communications Hired, Job Opening For NXT Creative Team

– WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino announced on Twitter today that he’s joined the company in the role.

Domino was most recently the Director of Communications for Showtime Sports, having started there in November of last year. Before that, he held the same role at DAZN and worked as a Senior Publicist and more for HBO.

Excited to announce I've joined WWE! https://t.co/0kUkRmcdET — Greg Domino (@GregDomino) October 20, 2021

– WWE has posted a job listing for an NXT writer. The listing is here and reads as follows: