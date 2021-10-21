wrestling / News
WWE News: New VP Of Communications Hired, Job Opening For NXT Creative Team
– WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino announced on Twitter today that he’s joined the company in the role.
Domino was most recently the Director of Communications for Showtime Sports, having started there in November of last year. Before that, he held the same role at DAZN and worked as a Senior Publicist and more for HBO.
Excited to announce I've joined WWE! https://t.co/0kUkRmcdET
— Greg Domino (@GregDomino) October 20, 2021
– WWE has posted a job listing for an NXT writer. The listing is here and reads as follows:
Writer – NXT
The NXT Creative Team is searching for a new Writer to join us in Orlando, FL!
NXT develops and produces live weekly original episodic programming 52 weeks a year. At NXT, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with the next generation of WWE Superstars who keep their fingers on the pulse of pop culture and their foot on the gas!
Built to appeal to a younger audience, NXT follows compelling storylines that defy expectations at every turn while playing out in front of the most passionate fans in sports entertainment. The creative team’s goal is to develop the most captivating stories and larger-than-life characters portrayed by the world’s most charismatic and diverse WWE Superstars.
Key Responsibilities:
* Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and emotionally sophisticated characters and storylines next-gen NXT Talent!
* Collaborate with a team of writers to create compelling stories and develop extraordinary characters that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics
* Incorporate consumer insights, social media trends, and the latest pop culture developments to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the brand and each talent’s skills and history
* Produce and Direct NXT Superstars in backstage and offsite character-driven vignettes throughout the week and every Tuesday day-of show
* Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes and storylines for continuity and flow.
* Attend and contribute creative writing team meetings at our Performance Center Headquarters in Orlando, FL
Qualifications:
* 1- 5 years of writing for TV, film or social media
* Professional TV staff experience in drama and/or comedy a plus
* Writing and directing reality television a plus
* Experience with live TV production a plus
* Knowledge of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus, but not required
* Desire to work in a fast paced, collaborative, and ever evolving creative team.
* BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or proven experience in lieu of degree
