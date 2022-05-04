WWE News: Wendy Choo Pranks Toxic Attraction on NXT, Women’s Tag Match Clip

– Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez got some revenge on Toxic Attraction, pranking their beach day on tonight’s WWE NXT. On Tuesday’s Spring Breakin’ episode, Choo caused Mandy Rose’s tanning bed to go too long and turn her bright red and then after, she and Perez stole stealing Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin’s sandals and car keys at the beach. They made the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions walk barefoot across the pavement to get to their car:

– WWE posted the following clip of Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons beating Lash Legend and Natalya from NXT: