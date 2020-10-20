WWE’s Taping Venues Being Investigated As COVID-19 ‘Hotspots,’ WWE Issues Statement

The three places WWE has been using to tape in recent months are being investigated as COVID-19 “hotspots.” WFTV reports that the Orange County Department of Health has asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a list of 17 businesses where COVID may be spreading, and three of them are WWE locations.

The list includes places like the Boggy Creek Amazon distribution center and two Cruch Fitness locations, as well as eight bars in the area. WWE’s locations on the list are Full Sail University (specified as “WWE Full Sail”), the WWE Performance Center, and the Amway Arena where WWE has residency for Raw and Smackdown tapings via the Thunderdome.

WWE is no longer using Full Sail for their NXT tapings, having moved those tapings to the Performance Center where the main arena area was renovated into the Capitol Wrestling Center. It’s worth noting since people will likely ask that Daily Place, the location of AEW’s tapings, is in Jacksonville which is outside the purview of Orange County.

WWE has issued a statement to the station which reads: