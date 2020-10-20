wrestling / News
WWE’s Taping Venues Being Investigated As COVID-19 ‘Hotspots,’ WWE Issues Statement
The three places WWE has been using to tape in recent months are being investigated as COVID-19 “hotspots.” WFTV reports that the Orange County Department of Health has asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a list of 17 businesses where COVID may be spreading, and three of them are WWE locations.
The list includes places like the Boggy Creek Amazon distribution center and two Cruch Fitness locations, as well as eight bars in the area. WWE’s locations on the list are Full Sail University (specified as “WWE Full Sail”), the WWE Performance Center, and the Amway Arena where WWE has residency for Raw and Smackdown tapings via the Thunderdome.
WWE is no longer using Full Sail for their NXT tapings, having moved those tapings to the Performance Center where the main arena area was renovated into the Capitol Wrestling Center. It’s worth noting since people will likely ask that Daily Place, the location of AEW’s tapings, is in Jacksonville which is outside the purview of Orange County.
WWE has issued a statement to the station which reads:
“WWE is not open to the public, but rather operating on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance. As part of on-going weekly testing protocols, Aventus Labs have administered more than 10,000 PCR tests to WWE performers, employees, production staff and crew resulting in only 1.5 percent positive cases as compared to the current national average of more than 5%. Additionally, extensive contact tracing takes place and impacted individuals are placed in 14-day quarantine and then only cleared after they test negative.”
