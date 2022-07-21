wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Plays Word Association With Steve Austin, Top 10 Summerslam 2021 Moments
July 21, 2022 | Posted by
– Sami Zayn played word association with Steve Austin in an extra from his Broken Skull Sessions episode. You can see the video below ahead of the episode’s premiere on Friday via Peaock:
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the best moments from last year’s Summerslam:
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Criticizes AEW Barbed Wire Everywhere Match For Cage Flub
- SDCC: Mattel Unveils New WWE Elite Figures, WCW Nitro Display & More
- Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping