WWE News: Sami Zayn Plays Word Association With Steve Austin, Top 10 Summerslam 2021 Moments

July 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

– Sami Zayn played word association with Steve Austin in an extra from his Broken Skull Sessions episode. You can see the video below ahead of the episode’s premiere on Friday via Peaock:

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the best moments from last year’s Summerslam:

