WWF Coliseum Home Videos Being Added To Peacock

PWInsider reports that the WWF Coliseum home video library, which had been listed as WWE Home Video Classics on the WWE Network, is now available on Peacock. Each title is listed as a standalone program. The list so far includes:

* The Hulkster Hulk Hogan

* Wrestling’s Biggest, Smallest, Strangest, Strongest

* Bloopers, Bleeps and Bodyslams

* The British Bulldogs

* The Brains Behind the Braun

* WWF’s Funniest Moments

* UK Rampage 92

* The British Bulldog: Davey Boy Smith

* Bret Hart… His Greatest Matches

* Global Warfare

* Bret Hitman Hart

* German Fan Favorites

* Big Daddy Cool Diesel

Other additions include:

* The pilot for Botch Club featuring Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

* Daniel Bryan’s Greatest WXW Matches

* The Best of Drew McIntyre in Evolve

* The Greatest Independent Wrestling Steel Cage Matches