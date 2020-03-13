WWN Issues Statement on WrestlExpo, Will Follow WrestleMania’s Lead

WWN has issued a statement regarding this year’s WrestlExpo as concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic grow. WrestlExpo was set to take place during WrestleMania weekend, and the company announced that they will “follow the lead of WrestleMania.” The company added that wXw has been forced to cancel their show due to the travel ban instituted by the US govennment, while as of now their EVOLVE Recruitment camp at the end of this month will go on as scheduled.

The full announcement is below:

We are in an unprecedented time in human history. Our first and foremost concern is the health of the general population, our fans and our crew. EVOLVE and The WWN Family are a small business. Like every small business, we will be significantly affected by the current climate. We greatly value you as a customer and fan. We are taking every day and each moment as it comes. We will make necessary adjustments with time. Here are where things stand now:

-This weekend’s EVOLVE events in Livonia and Chicago are postponed until May 8th in Chicago and May 9th in Livonia. All tickets will be honored on May 8th and 9th.

-This weekend’s EVOLVE Seminar/Tryouts in Livonia and Chicago will be postponed until May 8th in Chicago and May 9th in Livonia. All sign ups will be honored on those dates.

-The WRESTLExpo events during Wrestlemania week will follow the lead of Wrestlemania. They are scheduled to proceed. We are closely monitoring this situation and will make adjustments if necessary. Follow @WWNEVOLVE Twitter for the latest news.

-wXw has been forced to cancel their WRESTLExpo event due to the travel ban. We will figure out the situation with tickets soon. There might be another event added to this timeslot.

-The EVOLVE Recruitment Camp on March 27th-29th in Port Richey, FL will still go on as scheduled. There are still open spots. Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section for info. This is open to wrestlers, referees, managers and announcers.

-The best way to support EVOLVE, WWN and its wrestlers now is to join Club WWN. You will get immediate access to the VOD library with every EVOLVE, SHINE, DGUSA, WWN Supershow, Style Battle and FIP event ever. Plus, there is much more. You will get over 2000 hours of content to watch in the comfort of your own home. It is only $9.99 a month. There is no obligation or commitment. We appreciate all your support during this difficult time. Go to the Club WWN section on WWNLive.com to sign up. Go to the Club WWN FAQ section for more info.

-Pro wrestling is an escape. We have decided to release EVOLVE 146 for free on Youtube.com/WWNLive.com for you to enjoy during this difficult time. The event features Josh Briggs vs. AR Fox in the main event. Please like, comment and share. Thank you.

-You can email Help[at]WWNLive.com for any inquiries. We might not have all the answers now. We are in these uncharted waters just like you. We ask for your patience as we handle this situation the best we can. Thank you.

We call ourselves the WWN Family for a reason. We are a mom and pop operation. Everyone involved is like family from you to our crew to the talent. Be smart. Be safe. We are all in this together.