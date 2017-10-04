WWN vs. FloSlam Update: WWN Not Officially Served With Lawsuit, Notes on Streaming Future

According to PWinsider.com, here is the latest on the EVOLVE/WWN vs. FloSlam situation. At this time there has been no movement in the lawsuit FloSports has brought against WWN Inc. as of this writing. Also, court records do not indicate WWN has even been officially served with the lawsuit. WWN plans to counter-sue, but cannot do so until they are officially served with FloSlam’s lawsuit.

The October EVOLVE, SHINE, & ACW events will stream on WWNLive.com. There is no Style Battle event scheduled, as that promotion was launched as a special monthly event for the Flosports service. The plan was to hold the final tournament’s “debut season” for the brand over WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans.

WWN will take November off from running live events. The plan was to run Houston over Survivor Series weekend, but the planned venue was damaged by Hurricane Harvey. There was talk of moving the shows to Florida, but it was decided the company would be better off taking off November. The company is returning with EVOLVE events in December, “The End” video that was released yesterday was not teasing the end of the EVOLVE brand.