wrestling / News
wXw 16 Carat Gold 2023 Night Three Results: Tournament Winner Crowned, More
wXw held the final night of its 16 Carat Gold 2023 tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Oberhausen, Germany show below, per Cagematch.net:
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 Semi Final: Shigehiro Irie def. Ahura
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 Semi Final: Axel Tischer def. Peter Tihanyi
* Dover, Icarus & Robert Dreissker def. Anil Marik, Massimo Pesca & Nick Schreier
* Elijah Blum def. Adam Priest
* wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship #1 Contendership Match: Mike D def. Francesco Akira, Levaniel, and Tristan Archer
* Only Friends def. Davey Richards & Masha Slamovich
* Frenchadors & Komander def. Arez, Fuminori Abe & Trey Miguel
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 Final For Unified World Wrestling Championship: Shigehiro Irie def. Axel Tischer
Sin palabras para describir este fin de semana con @wXwGermany Ame cada momento y todo la gente que conocí en este exelente viaje!!! #ThankYouGermany 🇩🇪 #wXw16Carat #KingStrange #LuchaLibre 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/d3YosVOLia
— King Strange (@ArezStrange) March 13, 2023
Finally reunited. Die Only Friends besiegen @RichardsWesley und @mashaslamovich bei #wXw16Carat.
📸 @_janice_janice_ pic.twitter.com/nMt8Mlgh89
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 12, 2023
#wXw16Carat Gold 2023 Sieger #ANDNEW wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion: @tachimukau_irie.
📸 @_janice_janice_ pic.twitter.com/SfdjwYzgst
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 12, 2023
SHIGGY CARAT GOLD! #wXw16Carat pic.twitter.com/TJUmnKIMGc
— BackBodyDrop.com (@BigBackBodyDrop) March 12, 2023
