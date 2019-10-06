wrestling / News
wXw World Tag Team Festival Night Three Results: Three-Way Elimination Final, More
– wXw held the final night of its World Tag Team Festival on Sunday in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland. The results and some highlight videos are below, via Fightful:
– Dark Match: The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) defeat Alexander Dean & Goldenboy Santos
– Scotty Davis defeats Jay Skillet and Oliver Carter and Rust Taylor
– Killer Kelly defeats Leyla Hirsch
– Schadenfreude (Kyle Fletcher & Lucky Kid) defeat The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)
– wXw Shotgun Title Match: Avalanche (c) defeats Flamita
– wXw Unified World Wrestling Title Match: Timothy Thatcher (c) defeats Jonathan Gresham
First victory, first title defense for wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion Timothy Thatcher. #wXwWTTF pic.twitter.com/BT6NMbXuhj
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 6, 2019
– Ilja Dragunov defeats David Starr
. @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is doing what has to be done to destroy @theproductds. #wXwWTTF pic.twitter.com/OXuTI7CWLV
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 6, 2019
– wXw Women’s Title Match: Amale (c) defeats LuFisto
The Women's Champion @AmaleFrenchHope also retains at #wXwWTTF. #AndStill pic.twitter.com/RYpvJRBHmR
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 6, 2019
– wXw World Tag Team Title World Tag Team Festival 2019 Final No Disqualification Three Way Elimination Match: The Pretty Bastards (Maggot & Prince Ahura) defeat Arrows Of Hungary (Dover & Icarus) and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan to win the vacant titles.
#wXwWTTF winners 2019, @PrinceAhuraPB & Maggot, the Pretty Bastards. pic.twitter.com/0eX3uc7RlY
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 6, 2019
The teams take the action everywhere. #wXwWTTF pic.twitter.com/dw5IkPmMYE
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 6, 2019
