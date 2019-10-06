wrestling / News

wXw World Tag Team Festival Night Three Results: Three-Way Elimination Final, More

October 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
wXw Thatcher

– wXw held the final night of its World Tag Team Festival on Sunday in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland. The results and some highlight videos are below, via Fightful:

Dark Match: The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) defeat Alexander Dean & Goldenboy Santos

– Scotty Davis defeats Jay Skillet and Oliver Carter and Rust Taylor

– Killer Kelly defeats Leyla Hirsch

– Schadenfreude (Kyle Fletcher & Lucky Kid) defeat The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

wXw Shotgun Title Match: Avalanche (c) defeats Flamita

wXw Unified World Wrestling Title Match: Timothy Thatcher (c) defeats Jonathan Gresham

– Ilja Dragunov defeats David Starr

wXw Women’s Title Match: Amale (c) defeats LuFisto

wXw World Tag Team Title World Tag Team Festival 2019 Final No Disqualification Three Way Elimination Match: The Pretty Bastards (Maggot & Prince Ahura) defeat Arrows Of Hungary (Dover & Icarus) and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan to win the vacant titles.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

wXw, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading