wXw World Tag Team Festival Night Three Results: Three-Way Elimination Final, More

– wXw held the final night of its World Tag Team Festival on Sunday in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland. The results and some highlight videos are below, via Fightful:

– Dark Match: The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) defeat Alexander Dean & Goldenboy Santos

– Scotty Davis defeats Jay Skillet and Oliver Carter and Rust Taylor

– Killer Kelly defeats Leyla Hirsch

– Schadenfreude (Kyle Fletcher & Lucky Kid) defeat The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

– wXw Shotgun Title Match: Avalanche (c) defeats Flamita

– wXw Unified World Wrestling Title Match: Timothy Thatcher (c) defeats Jonathan Gresham

First victory, first title defense for wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion Timothy Thatcher. #wXwWTTF pic.twitter.com/BT6NMbXuhj — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 6, 2019

– Ilja Dragunov defeats David Starr

– wXw Women’s Title Match: Amale (c) defeats LuFisto

– wXw World Tag Team Title World Tag Team Festival 2019 Final No Disqualification Three Way Elimination Match: The Pretty Bastards (Maggot & Prince Ahura) defeat Arrows Of Hungary (Dover & Icarus) and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan to win the vacant titles.