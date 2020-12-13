wrestling / News
New X-Division Champion Crowned at Impact Wrestling Final Resolution (Pics, Video)
Manik (TJP) won the X-Division Title at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Final Resolution event by defeating Rohit Raju. He had previously held the title in 2013 during the TNA days under the name Suicide. Video from the match is below.
After the match, Rohit took the Twitter to complain about the loss: “ABSOLUTE BULLSHIT!!! IT WAS A CONSPIRACY FROM THE START!! WE KNOW WHO’S UNDER THAT DAMN MASK!!”
ABSOLUTE BULLSHIT!!! IT WAS A CONSPIRACY FROM THE START!! WE KNOW WHO'S UNDER THAT DAMN MASK!! https://t.co/xabdIv6L9i
— Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) December 13, 2020
MANIK has answered the Defeat Rohit Challenge! #FinalResolution @HakimZane pic.twitter.com/MZ9FMhdeeY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
Front Suplex out of the ropes by The Desi Hit Man. #FinalResolution @HakimZane pic.twitter.com/V06J9Mt0az
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
Same energy. He probably should have seen this coming. #FinalResolution https://t.co/0j6x6Hs11Z pic.twitter.com/yryI7H4mC7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
SPRINGBOARD DDT BY MANIK! #FinalResolution pic.twitter.com/O7scIIu2tE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
AND NEW X-Division Champion – Manik! #FinalResolution pic.twitter.com/VAxAJIL6K3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020
