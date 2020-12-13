New X-Division Champion Crowned at Impact Wrestling Final Resolution (Pics, Video)

Manik (TJP) won the X-Division Title at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Final Resolution event by defeating Rohit Raju. He had previously held the title in 2013 during the TNA days under the name Suicide. Video from the match is below.

After the match, Rohit took the Twitter to complain about the loss: “ABSOLUTE BULLSHIT!!! IT WAS A CONSPIRACY FROM THE START!! WE KNOW WHO’S UNDER THAT DAMN MASK!!”

