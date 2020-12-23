wrestling / News
X-Division Championship Match Set For Impact Hard to Kill
December 22, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced an X-Division Championship match for next month’s Hard to Kill PPV. On tonight’s “Best Of 2020” episode of Impact, it was announced that Manik will defend the title he won at Final Resolution against former champion Rohit Raju and Chris Bey.
Hard to Kill takes place on January 16th live on PPV.
BREAKING: Manik will defend the X-Division Championship against @HakimZane and @DashingChrisBey on January 16th at #HardToKill!
Order HERE: https://t.co/2QIZHWLgq0 pic.twitter.com/uAoHC1itBq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020
