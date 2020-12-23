wrestling / News

X-Division Championship Match Set For Impact Hard to Kill

December 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling has announced an X-Division Championship match for next month’s Hard to Kill PPV. On tonight’s “Best Of 2020” episode of Impact, it was announced that Manik will defend the title he won at Final Resolution against former champion Rohit Raju and Chris Bey.

Hard to Kill takes place on January 16th live on PPV.

