Xavier Woods & Drew McIntyre Join King of the Ring Tournament

– During last night’s WWE Raw, two more Superstars declared that they will be competing in this year’s King of the Ring tournament. Former King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre announced that they will be competing in the tournament.

As noted, Gunther also declared himself for this year’s tournament field. So, there are now three competitors confirmed for the men’s tournament.

The legendary, iconic WWE tournament returns on Saturday, May 27 at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome and will be broadcast live on Peacock.