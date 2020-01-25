Xavier Woods On His Plan For Life After Wrestling, Working on a Mobile Game and Wanting to Host Nick Arcade

– On the latest New Day: Feel the Power, Xavier Woods talked about what he’s planning for his life after wrestling, which of course include video game endeavors. Woods talked about how his current time away from the ring due to his torn Achilles tendon has led to him doing a variety of things. He noted that he is working on a mobile game and wants to host a revival of Nick Arcade.

Highlights are below, along with the full podcast:

On what his plan is for life after wrestling: “I’m going directly into video games. So my whole thing — and we talked about this on the other episode, not knowing if I’m ever coming back to wrestling, if I’m just fading away in the distance. So I have been streaming a bunch on Twitch and doing the YouTube stuff, and travelling around doing Dungeons & Dragons stuff. Doing a bunch of stuff for IGN, for The CW. So I, in this process right now of being hurt, I am now confident that the things that I have been doing have been a great groundwork for me to not have to go through such a jarring halt of everything in my wrestling existence. Because like you were saying, it’s hard to walk away. Especially like, so being able to have moments like we had at WrestleMania. That’s a drug. Stuff like that sends endorphins and serotonin all through your body, you know? And you can’t get that kind of high anywhere else. So that’s what guys and girls that stay around are chasing. And I feel like if you’re not set up to do something afterward, then that obviously is gonna play your mind. Because you don’t know where your next check is coming from. You don’t know what your next activity’s gonna be.”

On his non-wrestling endeavors: “So yeah, I’m going straight into video games. Right now I’m working on a mobile game that’ll hopefully be out at some point in the future. So I’ll be making money off that hopefully. And then making another one after that. So I want to go into developing, I want to get into hosting. I’m trying to host TV shows, I’m trying to get a spot hosting a Nickelodeon TV show. If you wanna help me out, I’m trying to host Nick Arcade. They already brought back some shows. They’re bringing back Legend of the Hidden Temple. Please … I want nothing more in this life but to become King of the Ring, and to become host of the new version of Nick Arcade. If you people — my people, OUR people — can help me do that, I will be eternally grateful. And I will give you every little bit of energy I can to make that the greatest show possible. Thank you.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s Feel the Power with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.