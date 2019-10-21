wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Suffers Injury At Australia Live Event

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Xavier Woods suffered an injury at WWE’s live event today in Sydney, Australia, during a match with Big E against The Revival. At one point, Woods was thrown into the ropes but immediately fell down and grabbed either his leg or his knee. The referee threw up the “X” and trainers came out from the back. Woods was examined as Big E and The Revival looked on. He was helped to the back and Big E continued the match on his own, eventually losing.

Woods later revealed on Twitter that he suffered an Achilles tendon injury.

