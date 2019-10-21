Xavier Woods Suffers Injury At Australia Live Event

Xavier Woods suffered an injury at WWE’s live event today in Sydney, Australia, during a match with Big E against The Revival. At one point, Woods was thrown into the ropes but immediately fell down and grabbed either his leg or his knee. The referee threw up the “X” and trainers came out from the back. Woods was examined as Big E and The Revival looked on. He was helped to the back and Big E continued the match on his own, eventually losing.

Woods later revealed on Twitter that he suffered an Achilles tendon injury.

It's Big E taking on the revival in a Sydney house show after Xavier Woods sent to the back after injury#wwe #WWESydney #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/Id55yjGQq8 — Seizure Kaiser (@iAmSeizure) October 21, 2019

Looks like Xavier Woods has blown his knee out #WWESydney pic.twitter.com/eT8en1XCXG — Curtis Woodward (@woodward_curtis) October 21, 2019

@davemeltzerWON Xavier Woods went out of the house show match in Sydney with a leg injury. Ref threw up the “X”, limped out, not putting any pressure on left leg. Looks lower leg. — Thomas Moore (@KodosKang2020) October 21, 2019

Xavier Woods in real trouble here at #WWESydney. Running the ropes and ankle/knee gave way. Match stopped immediately @bryanalvarez pic.twitter.com/G7EnwNfyL5 — Kane Milne (@MilneyK9) October 21, 2019