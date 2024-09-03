wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Pays Tribute to Too Cool With Cosplay at DragonCon

September 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared a photo from DragonCon where he and two other individuals paid tribute to the Too Cool trio of Scotty 2 Hotty, Grand Master Sexay (aka the late Brian Christopher), and Rikishi. You can check out the cosplay image Woods shared on social media below:

