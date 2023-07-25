– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods discussed the current status of The New Day, with Kofi Kingston being out of action due to injury, and Big E still recovering from his broken neck suffered last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Xavier Woods on when The New Day will be back on TV: “So we haven’t been on TV in a minute, what, like, a month, two months? The thing that people don’t see is all the stuff that we do outside of the ring. So we have been working relentlessly on so many other things. So we’ll be back in due time, we’ll be back in due time. If you look at wrestling, the landscape has changed.”

On liking the landscape when it changes: I love when it changes because it comes at a slow pace, and then all of a sudden, you see all these faces are faces that have only been there for like six months, or a year, or a year-and-a-half. That’s what’s kind of happening right now. So many people are filtering in. So, as people filter in and they get established, and the crowd gets to know who they are, then all of a sudden, New Day *claps* we back on the attack.”