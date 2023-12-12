Xia Brookside Discusses Her Return To The Indies Following WWE Departure

While speaking to Fightful for a new interview, Xia Brookside spoke about her release by WWE in late 2022 and her return to the independent scene.

Following her WWE departure, she returned to STAROM and has also worked for independent promotions such as Black Label Pro, Prestige Wrestling, Absolute Intense Wrestling, and Freelance Wrestling.

She said, “So I’m loving this because right now it’s also kind of a reunion. I was signed for four years. So there’s people I haven’t seen in so long. Also, as you’re saying, being in a new country, it gives me so much opportunity to meet upcoming wrestlers, all the older vet wrestlers. You’re like a little kid at Christmas at these things. To reunite with all your family, but also the shiny new toys that you get.”