wrestling / News

Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

January 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 1-18-24 Image Credit: TNA

Xia Brookside will battle Tasha Steelz on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Monday that Brookside, who debuted at Hard to Kill in the Knockouts Ultimate X match, will face Steelz on this week’s show.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tasha Steelz, TNA Impact, Xia Brookside, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading