wrestling / News
Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
January 15, 2024 | Posted by
Xia Brookside will battle Tasha Steelz on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Monday that Brookside, who debuted at Hard to Kill in the Knockouts Ultimate X match, will face Steelz on this week’s show.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube.
.@XiaBrookside faces @RealTSteelz THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/pBZ1hgflJd
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 16, 2024