Xia Brookside Wants To Face Gail Kim in TNA

Xia Brookside is looking to face every woman in TNA, including Gail Kim. Brookside made her debut for TNA at Hard to Kill in January, and she spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview in which she noted her desire to work with everyone including the TNA Hall of Famer. You can see highlights below:

On the matches she wants in TNA: “I wanna work every single girl. Every single girl. Yes, including Gail Kim. I did mention this. I think we could do it one day… I have full faith in this woman. She is incredible.”

On people wanting to get Kim out of retirement for matches: “Probably everyone, probably. Everyone just wants to beat up Gail Kim. [laughs] Honestly, you can learn so much from her. She’s helped me so much just in the little time I’ve been there. I’ve only been there four months and she’s a superstar.”