Yoshinobu Kanemaru To Miss NJPW Road to Destruction Tour, Boltin Oleg Cleared to Return

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced injury updates to two of its wresters, with Yoshinobu Kanemaru pulled from the Road to Destruction tour. Kanemaru suffered a knee injury on September 9 and has not been cleared to compete. However, Boltin Oleg, who was out with an infection in his left wrist, has been cleared and will return on the September 14 event. It was noted that Kanemaru will be replace by TAKA Minchinoku on scheduled events. The announcement reads:

After sustaining a knee injury September 9, Yoshinobu Kanemaru is still not currently cleared to compete, and will be absent for the remainder of the Road to Destruction tour. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kanemaru wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Kanemaru will be replaced by TAKA Michinoku in matches for the remainder of the tour.

Boltin Oleg, who was removed from cards this past weekend due to an infection in his left wrist, is now cleared to return, and will be in action from Thursday’s non-televised live event in Shizuoka.

