Yoshinobu Kanemaru Pulled From Road to Power Struggle Due To Knee Injury
November 4, 2020 | Posted by
NJPW reports that Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been pulled from tomorrow’s Road to Power Struggle show in Kochi after suffering a knee injury. This has resulted in some changes to the card.
The original card had the following matches:
* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* SANATA and Tetsuya Naito vs. Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL
The new card features:
* BUSHI & Shingo Takagi vs. El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki
* Hiromu Takahashi, SANATA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL
