Yoshinobu Kanemaru Pulled From Road to Power Struggle Due To Knee Injury

NJPW reports that Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been pulled from tomorrow’s Road to Power Struggle show in Kochi after suffering a knee injury. This has resulted in some changes to the card.

The original card had the following matches:

* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* SANATA and Tetsuya Naito vs. Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL

The new card features:

* BUSHI & Shingo Takagi vs. El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki

* Hiromu Takahashi, SANATA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL