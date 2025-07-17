– On last night’s AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks teamed up with The Don Callis Family’s Hechicero and Josh Alexander in a winning effort against the team of Bandido, Brody King, and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey). While the Bucks no longer have their EVP titles after losing them at All In Texas, they still have their “love of the game,” as they noted on social media earlier today.

At least they can’t take away our love of the game. pic.twitter.com/vtjjK34RBd — Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) July 17, 2025

– Jacked Jameson and Cole Karter of The Frat House were the guests on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:

Jacked Jameson and Cole Karter bring the party to AEW Unrestricted and share the story behind their tag team including tequila-fueled pledge parties, initiation rituals, and a merch game that's popping off. They talk teaming with Griff Garrison and Preston Vance, facing Rhino in Detroit, and how comedy, charisma, and a lot of caffeine shaped Jameson's evolution in AEW. Plus, find out why Dr. Luther, Billy Gunn, and QT Marshall are the ultimate blend of influences behind the Jacked persona.

