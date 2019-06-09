wrestling / News
Various News: Young Bucks Tease Final Indie Appearance, Natalya Sends Andrade Condolences Over His Mom’s Death, MLW Chicago Main Event
– The Young Bucks tweeted the following today: “Quite possibly our final wrestling appearance at an independent wrestling show ever. Can’t wait! @HOGwrestling”
So it looks like the August 9th House of Glory Wrestling Presents High Intensity 8 show in Jamaica, New York could be the final indie appearance for the Bucks.
Quite possibly our final wrestling appearance at an independent wrestling show ever. Can’t wait! @HOGwrestling https://t.co/8Tr8Pi61Uv
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) June 9, 2019
– Natalya tweeted her condolences to Andrade about his mother’s death.
I am so saddened to hear of the loss of Andrade’s mother. My thoughts and prayers to @AndradeCienWWE and his entire family.
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 9, 2019
– MLW has announced that the main event of their July 6th show in Chicago will be Tom Lawlor vs. Jacob Fatu.
Don't miss MLW Sat, July 6 in Chicago!@RealTimothyBarr just announced in the #MLWKOC Control Center that the main event has been signed for this show!
World Heavyweight Champion @FilthyTomLawlor will face #CONTRAUnit's Jacob Fatu (@SAMOANWEREWOLF)!https://t.co/UYkzhSxVYE pic.twitter.com/BtFpGhOa1X
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 9, 2019
