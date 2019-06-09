wrestling / News

Various News: Young Bucks Tease Final Indie Appearance, Natalya Sends Andrade Condolences Over His Mom’s Death, MLW Chicago Main Event

June 8, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Young Bucks AEW Double or Nothing

– The Young Bucks tweeted the following today: “Quite possibly our final wrestling appearance at an independent wrestling show ever. Can’t wait! @HOGwrestling”

So it looks like the August 9th House of Glory Wrestling Presents High Intensity 8 show in Jamaica, New York could be the final indie appearance for the Bucks.

– Natalya tweeted her condolences to Andrade about his mother’s death.

– MLW has announced that the main event of their July 6th show in Chicago will be Tom Lawlor vs. Jacob Fatu.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Andrade, The Young Bucks, Ashish

More Stories

loading