Young Bucks Come Out To New Theme Song, Take Aim At Tag Team Titles On AEW Rampage

The Young Bucks have a new sound, coming out to a new theme song on AEW Rampage as they vowed to capture the World Tag team Championships. Friday night’s show saw Matthew and Nicholas Jackson come out to a new entrance theme and defeat local competitors Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit.

After the match, the two — still dressed in the bloody white clothes from their attack on Darby Allin and Sting at AEW DYnamite — said that they planned to make their way to the top of the rankings and win the Tag Titles held by Sting and Allin.

It was announced on the show that the Bucks will face Top Flight on next week’s Dynamite.

