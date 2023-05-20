Yulisa Leon Makes Return, Reunites With Valentina Feroz On WWE Smackdown

Yulisa Leon is back in action, and she showed up with Valentina Feroz on WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Leon and Feroz face Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions picking up the win.

This mark’s Leon’s first match since September of 2022 when she revealed she had suffered a knee injury. She underwent surgery to fix the issue.

It’s not clear if the two were making a one-off appearance or if they are officially on the Smackdown roster. Feroz posted to Twitter to comment, writing:

“OMG, WE ARE BACK After 9 months we are back! I don’t have words to describe how happy I’m and how grateful we are for all the love! Thank you to everyone who supports us, it’s amazing to see how two latinas can crush the world together YEEEES, YOUR FAVORITE TAG TEAM !”