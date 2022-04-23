Yulisa Leon Says She Was Inspired By Bianca Belair To Join Wrestling

In an interview with El Brunch de WWE (via Fightful), NXT 2.0 superstar Yulisa Leon spoke about how she was inspired by Bianca Belair to become a wrestler.

She said: “It is something that I can get away with and say that I’ve made history. For me, especially coming from a wrestling family, wrestling is sacred and it is an honor to follow in the footsteps of my father (Former CMLL Wrestler El Bronco). The situation from the Olympics is now behind me for a lot of reasons that led to me making this step. I am a satisfied and happy woman, with both what happened in Power-lifting and what’s going to happen in wrestling. Being the first-ever Mexican-born wrestler is a privilege and it is something incredible. Hopefully, this serves to give a lot of inspiration to the Latino community, to the Mexican community. It is not easy for us to achieve these types of dreams, it takes a lot of work and a lot of hurdles to go through, but everything is possible when you are aggressive and dedicated, and when you cannot stop dreaming and fighting. It ain’t easy, but it is definitely possible. I remember when I started feeling the tickle about becoming a wrestler. When I got home, my dad (El Bronco) was watching a video of Bianca Belair. She was doing a move that was very similar to a weight lift and he said that she reminded her of me in some aspects. When I saw her, it gave me the feeling of wanting to do that and thinking that I could do it too. She was a great inspiration of mine for a while and seeing her being the champion and a great representative of the brand is something incredible. She was one of my top inspirations to join the business.”