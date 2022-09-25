Yulisa Leon Undergoes Surgery (Video)

– WWE NXT Superstar Yulisa Leon announced in a post on her Instagram account that that she underwent surgery after suffering a recent injury. You can see her video and Instagram post below. She wrote the following in the caption:

I can’t say the things I’m going through in this moment are easy. 15 years as an athlete and I’d never been in a situation like this but I’m really grateful for the support of the public, and the support of my family who has always been with me giving me the strength I need in every test life has for me. I’m pretty sure that’s what helped me to become the woman I am now.

I’m not going to lie, I feel broken but not defeated.

Corinthians 4:8-9

8 We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; 9 persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.

This is my first surgery and I can tell that in every hard moment I’ve been through and every tear I’ve shed in this time, I feel more protected and loved than ever and that’s why I want to thank again to each person who has sent me messages of strength and support. , you are making this process so much easier with all your love and positivity!

I am sure that this stage will bring a completely new Yulisa ready to continue leaving her heart above a ring and of course dancing in the pure style of Yulisa Leon, your favorite Latina next to my war partner and friend @valentinaferozwwe