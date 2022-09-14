WWE News: Bron Breakker Wins NXT Superstar Of the Year, Yulisa Leon Out With Knee Injury

– Bron Breakker has been voted as the NXT Superstar of the past year. On tonight’s one-year anniversary episode of NXT, Breakker was named as the fan-voted Biggest NXT Superstar of the NXT 2.0 era. Breakker was among a final four that also included Toxic Attraction, Nikkita Lyons, and Carmelo Hayes.

– Also on tonight’s show, Yulisa Leon revealed that she has a knee injury and will be out for up to nine months. Leon didn’t mention the exact nature of the injury, except to note that it is a tear.

Leon has been in a team with Valentina Feroz in NXT. Sanga, who was also in the segment, told them that this was Valentina’s time to shine while Leon recovers.

Feroz posted the following to Twitter after the segment:

You will come back stronger we will still be together again I will be by your side !🦁🐯 @YulisaLeon_wwe pic.twitter.com/LQO2bKyElx — Valentina Feroz 🐯🥋 (@ValentiFerozWWE) September 14, 2022

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Leon for a quick and full recovery.