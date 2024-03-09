Yuya Uemura Donated His Hair To Center For Chemotherapy Patients

Yuya Uemura donated the hair he lost at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo to a hair center that makes wigs for cancer patients. Uemura lost the Hair vs. Hair match to Yota Tsuji at night two of the event, and he told NJPW that he donated the hair to a place that makes wigs for people going through chemotherapy. You can see highlights below:

On losing the hair vs. hair match: “To have it cut by Tsuji was humiliating. The rules were the loser has to lose their hair, but I wanted to have a samurai mindset- if anyone was going to cut my hair it should be me. It was a matter of accepting what had happened to me. As much as I can talk about winning the next one, I have to accept the fact that I lost this one.”

On how it felt to lose his hair: “Sad, really. I was proud of my hair, so sad is the only word I have for it.”

On donating the hair: “I actually gave the hair to a hair donation place, to make wigs for chemotherapy patients, things like that. Hopefully some use can come from it.”