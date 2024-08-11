Yuya Uemura Out Of NJPW G1 Climax 34 Due To Injury

Yuya Uemura has been forced to withdraw from the NJPW G1 Climax 34 following an injury. The company announced on Sunday that Uemura was hurt during his match on Friday morning’s show and is out of the tournament.

The announcement reads:

Yuya Uemura injured; to withdraw from G1 Climax 34

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

During his league match with Yota Tsuji in Sendai on August 9, Yuya Uemura sustained an injury to his right arm, and after consultation with NJPW medical staff, it has been determined that Uemura not compete in the remainder of the tournament.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Uemura wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Uemura will finish his campaign on eight points, while his last league match with Boltin Oleg on August 14 will be forfeit, Boltin moving to end his campaign on eight points as a result. Additionally, August 12’s bout pitting Toru Yano and Boltin Oleg against Uemura and TAKA Michinoku has been cancelled.

Uemura’s injury is currently being evaluated with no immediate timetable for return. NJPW joins fans in wishing Uemura a full, fast recovery.