Zach Gowen Thanks Tony Khan Following Match on AEW Dynamite

As previously noted, Zach Gowen wrestled on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite Beach Break, losing to Ricochet in under ten minutes. It was Gowen’s first match for a major televised promotion since he appeared in TNA back in 2006. In a post on Twitter, he thanked Tony Khan for the opportunity.

He wrote: “Thank you @AEW for welcoming me into your locker room and being so kind. Thank you @TonyKhan for giving me a chance to live out my dream one more time.”