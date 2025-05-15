wrestling / News

Zach Gowen Thanks Tony Khan Following Match on AEW Dynamite

May 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zach Gowen AEW Collision 5-8-25 Image Credit: AEW

As previously noted, Zach Gowen wrestled on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite Beach Break, losing to Ricochet in under ten minutes. It was Gowen’s first match for a major televised promotion since he appeared in TNA back in 2006. In a post on Twitter, he thanked Tony Khan for the opportunity.

He wrote: “Thank you @AEW for welcoming me into your locker room and being so kind. Thank you @TonyKhan for giving me a chance to live out my dream one more time.

