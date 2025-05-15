wrestling / News
Zach Gowen Thanks Tony Khan Following Match on AEW Dynamite
May 15, 2025 | Posted by
As previously noted, Zach Gowen wrestled on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite Beach Break, losing to Ricochet in under ten minutes. It was Gowen’s first match for a major televised promotion since he appeared in TNA back in 2006. In a post on Twitter, he thanked Tony Khan for the opportunity.
He wrote: “Thank you @AEW for welcoming me into your locker room and being so kind. Thank you @TonyKhan for giving me a chance to live out my dream one more time.”
— Zach Gowen (@ZachGowen) May 15, 2025