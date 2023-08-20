Zach Gowen Recalls Truth Martini Convincing Him Not to Sign With TNA Before WWE Offer

Zach Gowen nearly signed with TNA just before WWE came calling, and he recently recalled how Truth Martini convinced him not to. Gowen looked back on the time during his recent interview with AdFreeShows’ The False Finish, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Martini telling him not to sign with TNA: “He [Martini] looked at me and he goes, ‘Zach don’t sign, whatever you do, don’t sign.’ I go, ‘What the hell are you talking about? How the hell am I not going to sign a contract?’ He goes, ‘Listen, I promise you this, WWE will call within the week, so do not sign.'”

On talking with Jeff Jarrett before signing with WWE: “Jeff said, ‘Listen, Zach, we can’t match that money, there’s no way. We’re a brand new company, we’re young, we’re trying to grow. But listen, if you stay with TNA, I promise you that we will take care of you in terms of your character.'”