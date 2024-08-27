Zack Sabre Jr. On the Importance Of IWGP World Title, G1 Climax Victory

Zack Sabre Jr. has an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by virtue of his G1 Climax 34 victory, and he recently spoke about the title’s importance and more. Sabre spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On the importance of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: “This current championship is somewhat new, but the letters IWGP carry the same lineage as all the top champions of the past. To me, it’s the most important championship in the world; we might not be the biggest promotion in the world, but we are at the top of the world when it comes to quality, when it comes to being a true pro-wrestling company and when it comes to in-ring focus. Being the champion here makes you the highest level in the world as a professional wrestler, and that’s where I’ll be in October. The summer of Sabre isn’t over.”

On his G1 Climax victory: “Every time I entered the G1 I thought I was capable of winning, and apart from one year where I did have a losing record, I’ve always had the potential to get through. Last year I made it to the quarterfinals, for example. But I thought everything leading up to this made it seem that this was the best time to win. In wrestling, waiting isn’t always a bad thing. There’s a lot more I want to achieve beyond just the G1; before, I might have been ready to win the New Japan Cup, but I wasn’t ready to be IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Now I feel like everything is happening at the right time.”