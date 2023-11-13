Zack Sabre Jr. On His Win Over Mike Bailey At NJPW Lonestar Shootout, Calls Out Hiroshi Tanahashi

Zack Sabre Jr. picked up a win over Mike Bailey at NJPW Lonestar Shootout, and he talked about the victory after the match. Sabre successfully defended the NJPW World TV Championship against Bailey at the weekend show, and NJPW shared a video of him talking about the win. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his win over Bailey: “Speedball, that’s not the half of it. I want a caffeine limit in the future. How does someone have that much energy? Those angry, angry legs. It’s a facade, is it? Mike Bailey, the happy-go-lucky karate master? Why are his legs so angry? I don’t want to know what happened to his legs because my face has nothing to his legs. Anything I brought to his bare feet, his dirty little toes was very warranted. I’m a renowned OCD clean freak. I demand next time that they hose down, bathe, in our culture. But regardless of what he does with his feet, I was that close to being knocked out. That is a dangerous man.

“It’s very alarming having all of your equilibrium turned upside down by a man with a mullet. They still make mullets in 2023? I had no idea. Mullets. Mullets? Do you ask for a mullet? How do you get a mullet? I thought you were just born with one. He’s Canadian. You always think about a mullet being a redneck American attribute. But these Canadians and these bloody Australians, they’ve all gotten all the rage. Am I missing the bit now on a mullet? Anyway, [aside from] his dirty feet, his bollox happy-go-lucky demeanor, and his hairstyle, Mike Bailey is a very, very dangerous competitor,” Sabre Jr. said.

On wanting more opponents like Bailey: “That’s exactly the kind of challenger for this championship. 16 successful defenses. But moving forward, there is one man with an equally dodgy taste in hairstyles. Hiroshi Tanahashi. I’ve never shied away from challengers since I got this belt. 11 months, 11 months, first-ever champion. 16 defenses. I haven’t played for time limits once. One accidental time limit, but unlike every other TV challenger, TV Champion in pro wrestling history taking the easy way out, keeping the belt by time-limit draws, I don’t play that way. I’m certainly not hiding away from you, Hiroshi. You want the next New Japan World Television Championship title match? Hiroshi, please.”