Zelina Vega & Rhea Ripley Cosplay Death Note In New Pics

Zelina Vega & Rhea Ripley got their anime on, cosplaying Death Note’s Ryuk and Misa Amane in a new set of pics. The two did the cosplay photos for ComicBook.com, and you can see the pics in the link or below.

The photos are the latest in a series Vega did with the site to look at some of her best cosplays. The two spoke with the site about the Death Note cosplay pics, which are inspired by the manga and anime series originally created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata about a supernatural book that will kill any person whose name is written into it. Vega spoke about portraying Ryuk (the supernatural entity who the book belongs to) and Misa (who comes into possession of a Death Note) as you can see below:

On cosplaying Misa: “Misa Amane from Death Note! One of my absolute favorite anime’s of all time. This may surprise some, but to the people who truly know me, my favorite character being Light Yagami is no surprise. The absolute GENIUS this man is — both alluring and scary. I hope to be as smart as him, minus the God complex and ya know..”

On Ripley cosplaying Ryuk: “Speaking of God … did you know that God’s Of Death love apples? I wonder if that is the presence that I feel next to me. I just can’t seem to put my finger on it … whatever it may be, she seems like the perfect Ryuk to my Misa. Rhea and Ryuk, a menace match made in heaven and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I have to give it to her.. The detail she put in to it was pretty dope.”