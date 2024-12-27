wrestling / News
Zicky Dice Teases What’s Next For Him In ‘The End Of My Fairytale’ Video
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
Zicky Dice says he’s not the punchline anymore in a new video posted online. The NWA alumnus posted the new video to his YouTube channel, which you can check out below.
Dice spoke in the video about how luck is often a matter of being in the right place at the right time and that he didn’t hate the strings upon him, as they’re part of him and that now this was his show. He said that he gave everything for a bit of the spotlight and that while everyone laughed at him he wasn’t and never has been the punchline.
No word on what’s next for Dice, who has worked for a number of independent promotions and at two ROH tapings in 2024.
