Zicky Dice Recalls His AEW Dark Match With Lance Archer, the Backstage Atmosphere in AEW

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently interviewed Zicky Dice, who joined Impact Wrestling last year. Dice discussed why he recently was backstage at an NWA show and his experience working a match with Lance Archer for AEW Dark in June 2021. Below are some highlights.

Zicky Dice on promoting his show Outlandish Paradise while backstage at a recent NWA event: “I was backstage at NWA. How was it? I have a show to promote. I was out there passing out some flyers and I said, ‘let me stop in and say hello.’ It was a great time. I got to see some old friends. Shook some hands, gave some hugs, I was out of there. A little hit and run. Everything is great. Billy wants to start a band with Zicky, I said, ‘we can talk about that, maybe a few music videos down the way.’ I did hit the catering, the food was a little stale, but it was great.”

On his match with Lance Archer on AEW Dark: “They told me my match was going to be later on, I was helping myself to the Nightmare bar in the hallway, pouring out something before the match to get loose, I thought I had a few hours to kill. Next thing you know, I’m getting pulled by my curls and thrown out, the pyro is almost burning my gooch hair on fire. That’s all I really remember from there. How is Lance doing after the match? He doing alright?”

His thoughts on the backstage atmosphere in AEW: “I had a great time at AEW. It was awesome to be there. They have a great crew behind the scenes and everyone is so kind and polite. The whole vibe there is incredible. I was very grateful to be there. I always get these little goals in my career, little by little, and it’s cool to finally cross those off my list and see where you stand. Back to the drawing board and time to whoop some ass. Doesn’t mean I won’t show up there again. It was Shawn Dean who brought me in. I went and checked out a Nightmare Factory student show, I went to stop by and hang out. A few days later, Shawn Dean hit me up and was like, ‘Hey, want to come through?’ ‘Lets do it.’ I wore a suit in Jacksonville in June and I didn’t take that sucker off. IT WAS HOT! It was a great experience and shortly after that is when MLW reached out and IMPACT, I’ve been working Gallows’ shows Lariato Pro, and Scott (D’Amore) was around there. Everything lined up the way it was supposed to.”