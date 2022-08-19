UPDATED: Zoey Stark Reportedly Injured, Her Team May Be Replaced On Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

UPDATE: PWInsider has confirmed that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are backstage at Smackdown in Montreal and will take the place of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. That means they will face Natalya and Sonya Deville in the WWE women’s tag team title tournament.

Lyons is not at today’s taping as she was originally scheduled to be. The change was made to the show yesterday.

Original: Tonight’s WWE Smackdown currently has a match with Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville. However, that match may not happen. During the latest Bryan and Vinny Show (via Wrestling Inc), Bryan Alvarez said that Zoey Stark suffered an injury during her match at NXT Heatwave and may be pulled from the match.

He said: “I have been told that Zoey is injured. I don’t know how seriously, I don’t know for how long, but she got hurt in the match. So now, and this is not confirmed, but I’m pretty sure, I believe that they are now out of the women’s tournament.”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter added that there was, at one point, fear that Stark had a concussion.

Alvarez also said that Toxic Attraction will get their spot in the match and the women’s tag team title tournament. PWInsider adds that the team may be in Montreal tonight for the taping, which seems to confirm the news.