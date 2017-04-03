Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 33 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panel is Renee Young, Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels. Charly Caruso and Maria Menounos are in the Social Media Lounge, and Sam Roberts is out in the crowd.

We start off with a video package for Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton. Booker and HBK pick Randy Orton, but the King picks Bray Wyatt. They move on to a discussion of Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles, and the panel unanimously picks AJ Styles. Next up is a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, and the panel unanimously picks Triple H.

Peter Rosenberg is on the stage to show us the MASSIVE 80-yard ramp down to the ring. We head back to the panel for a breakdown of Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens. Booker and HBK pick Chris Jericho, but the King picks Kevin Owens. King tags in Lita for a discussion of the two Women’s Championship matches. In the Raw Women’s Championship Match, Booker and HBK pick Nia Jax, but Lita picks Bayley. In the Smackdown Women’s Championship Match, Booker and HBK pick Alexa Bliss, but Lita picks Naomi. Next up is a breakdown of John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse. Booker and Lita pick Miz & Maryse, but HBK goes with John Cena & Nikki Bella.

The first match on the Kickoff Show will be Neville vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship.



Kickoff Show Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (Champion) vs. Austin Aries



Neville and Aries circle each other to start. Neville hits the ropes and drops Aries with a running shoulder block. Aries gets back to his feet, but Neville immediately catches him with an arm wringer. Neville transitions to a hammer locks and traps Aries against the ropes, but the referee calls for the break. Aries connects with a deep arm drag takedown, but Neville counters into a head scissors. Aries goes for a backslide pin and tries to transition into the Last Chancery, but Neville slides out of the ring to create distance. Neville charges back into the ring and back body drops Aries onto the apron. Aries hits a tornado DDT out of the corner and follows up with a basement drop kick to the face. Aries hits a snapmare takedown and diving elbow to the back of the neck from the second rope. Neville again heads to the outside and Aries looks for a suicide dive, but Neville lands a kick to the face while Aries was diving between the ropes. Neville heads up top and connects with a missile drop kick as we head to a commercial. We return from the break with Neville still firmly in control of Aries. Neville has Aries in a chin lock on the mat, but Aries fights back up to his feet. Aries whips Neville to the corner, but Neville plants a boot in Aries’ face. Aries fights back with chops and a pendulum elbow. Neville goes for an O’Connor roll, but Aries grabs the top rope to block. Neville again charges at Aries, but Aries back body drops him to the outside. Aries heads up top and hits a double ax handle to the outside. Aries heads back into the ring and hits the Heat Seeking Missile to the outside. Aries rolls Neville back into the ring but only gets a two count. Neville muscles Aries to the corner and takes him up top. Neville sets up for a top rope superplex, but Aries fights back. Neville flips back to the middle of the ring, but that gives Aries the time he needs to land a top rope missile drop kick. Aries goes for a standing suplex, but Neville lands on his feet and counters into a snap German suplex. Damn, Aries landed RIGHT ON HIS HEAD there. Neville dead lifts Aries and goes for another snap German, but this time Aries lands on his feet. Neville hits a third snap German and bridges for a two count. Neville kicks Aries to the corner and stomps a mud hole in him. Neville tries to lock in the Rings of Saturn, but Aries rolls into a crucifix pin for a two count. Aries lands a Discus Fivearm that knocks Neville all the way to the outside. Aries drags Neville up onto the apron, but Neville connects with a stiff kick over the top rope. Neville heads up top and looks for the Red Arrow, but Aries meets him up top and hits a top rope hurricanrana. Aries heads back up top and hits a 450° splash but only gets a two count. Aries locks in the Last Chancery, but Neville rakes the eyes to break the hold. Neville heads up top and hits the Red Arrow for the three count.

Match Result: Neville defeats Austin Aries with the Red Arrow.

Match Length: 15:39

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

The second hour of the Kickoff Show starts off with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.



Kickoff Show Match

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal



Braun Strowman tosses Primo to start. Kalisto and Heath Slater soon get dumped as well. Big Show dumps one of the Usos and Goldust to show that he means business, too. Show eliminates Konnor and then faces off with Strowman. All of the other competitors go after Show and Strowman, but Strowman fights them off and eliminates Big Show. The other competitors finally eliminates Strowman, and then two biggest competitors in the match are now gone. Jinder Mahal goes after Killian Dane as R-Truth faces off with Dolph Ziggler. Truth dumps Ziggler onto the apron and charges toward him, but Ziggler low-bridges the top rope and eliminates Truth. Ziggler builds more momentum by eliminating Rhyno but gets attacked by Jinder Mahal. American Alpha back body drop Aiden English for the elimination, but Killian Dane soon tosses both Jordan and Gable. Tian Bing tosses Tyler Breeze and Fandango, and Sami Zayn eliminates Epico with a huge Helluva Kick. Luke Harper tries to muscle Ziggler off the apron, but Ziggler grabs the bottom rope to save himself. Mojo Rawley dumps Bo Dallas and sets his sights on Apollo Crews. Killian Dane eliminates Crews and Mojo Rawley finally eliminates Ziggler and Luke Harper. Sami Zayn eliminates Titus O’Neil, and the final four are Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Jinder Mahal, and Killian Dane. Dane eliminates Zayn, and we’re down to Rawley, Mahal, and Dane. Mahal and Rawley spill to the outside without being eliminated. Mahal whips Rawley into the barricade and works him over right in front of Rob Gronkowski. Mahal grabs Gronk’s drink and throws it in his face. GRONK JUMPS THE BARRICADE AND HEADS INTO THE RING!!! GRONK TACKLES MAHAL!!! Rawley joins Gronk in the ring and eliminates Killian Dane. Rawley brawls with Mahal but eventually knocks him off the apron to pick up the win.

Match Result: Mojo Rawley wins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with an assist from Rob Gronkowski.

Match Length: 14:03

Slimmer’s Rating: *½

The Kickoff Show panel turns to a discussion of Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman then joins Charly Caruso and Maria Menounos back in the Social Media Lounge. Charly has questions for Heyman from the WWE Universe. How many suplexes will Lesnar deliver to Goldberg tonight? As many as he wants. Does Heyman have any potential clients for the future? Yes, he does… Charly and Maria. Heyman has big plans for Charly and Maria. If Brock Lesnar loses again to Goldberg tonight, what would that mean for the future of Brock Lesnar? It means someone would have to wake up Brock from a bad dream, because in reality there is NO WAY that Brock Lesnar loses tonight. Goldberg has had the greatest championship comeback in history, and it all ends tonight. We return to the panel where Booker picks Goldberg, but King and HBK pick Lesnar.



Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose (Champion) vs. Baron Corbin



Corbin takes the fight right to Ambrose and slams his head into the top turnbuckle. The action spills to the outside where Ambrose regains control. Ambrose pounds on Corbin against the barricade before rolls Corbin back into the ring. Corbin whips Ambrose under the bottom turnbuckle, and Ambrose’ lower back slams into the ring post. Corbin charges Ambrose in the corner, but Ambrose gets a boot up in Corbin’s face. Corbin tosses Ambrose to the outside and whips him into the barricade. Corbin rolls Ambrose back into the ring and locks in a chin and arm lock. Ambrose fights back to his feet and breaks the hold with shots to the gut. Corbin charges at Ambrose in the corner, but Ambrose side steps him, and Corbin’s shoulder slams into the ring post. Ambrose heads up top and goes for a diving double ax handle shot, but Corbin gets both knees up and drives them into Ambrose’ ribs. Corbin takes Ambrose up top, but Ambrose knocks him back down to the mat. Ambrose goes for Dirty Deeds, but Corbin blocks, so Ambrose dumps Corbin to the outside. Ambrose goes for a plancha, but Corbin connects with a stiff punch in mid-air. Corbin charges at Ambrose on the outside, but Ambrose hops onto the ring apron, and Corbin crashes into the ring steps. Ambrose heads up top and connects with a diving elbow shot to the outside. The action returns to the ring and Ambrose goes to work with mounted punches in the corner. Corbin fights out of the corner and hits a big boot followed by Deep Six for a two count. Corbin goes to work with mounted punches, but Ambrose fights back to his feet and levels Corbin with the Lunatic Lariat. Ambrose goes for Dirty Deeds, but Corbin counters into a modified powerbomb. Corbin goes for End of Days, but Ambrose flips through and hits Dirty Deeds for the three count.

Match Result: Dean Ambrose defeats Baron Corbin with Dirty Deeds.

Match Length: 10:40

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

The Kickoff Show panel finishes up with an analysis of the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, it seems as though there are more than just WWE titles being defended at WrestleMania… (Thanks to Damien Burke for the heads up!)

This is the coolest thing you'll see at #WrestleMania I'm crying 😂😂😂 JihaD pic.twitter.com/mCqUPXS7zq — FRONT ROW CHIGGA SZN (@ZipSquad_JihaD) April 2, 2017

The main card starts with the hosts of WrestleMania 33, the New Day, making their way down the VEEEEEERY long ramp.

The New Day are honored to be here tonight, because they know there were a lot of people who could have gotten the call. But they got the call, and now Big E says they’re ready to pull their levers… No wait, they’re ready to pull *the* lever. Important distinction there. The New Day have officially gotten the party started, and the first match on the main card is going to be Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles.



Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles



Styles begs off to start and doesn’t want to throw hands with Shane-O-Mac. Shane leapfrogs Styles, but Styles takes him down with a Snapmare. Shane takes down Styles with a modified single leg takedown and a deep arm drag. Shane looks for rear control, but Styles slides out of the ring to catch a breather. Styles heads back into the ring and lands a stiff punch, but Shane peppers Shane with a quick volley of jabs. Shane lands a back elbow shot in the corner and keeps up the jab assault, but Styles grabs Shane’s jersey and uses it as leverage to toss Shane out of the ring. Styles connects with a low drop kick that sends Shane tumbling over the announce table. Styles drags Shane back into the ring and beats him into the corner. Styles hits a corner clothesline and makes the cover for a two count. Shane and Styles slug it out in the middle of the ring and Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Shane hits the ropes to make Styles lose his balance. Shane goes back to the jabs and drops Styles. Shane whips Styles to the ropes and levels him with a leaping back elbow shot. ANGLE SLAM BY SHANE MCMAHON!!! Nice little nod to the new Hall of Famer and his (in)famous match with Shane McMahon. Styles fights back with the Ushigoroshi and then rolls into the Calf Crusher, but Shane counters into a rear naked choke. Shane transitions to an omoplata, but Styles fights out. Styles rolls to the apron and goes for a springboard 450° splash, but Shane catches him in a triangle. Styles looks to be fading in the triangle, but he counters into a one-arm Styles Clash for a two count. Shane and Styles throw hands, but Styles inadvertently takes out the referee with an errant kick. Styles lands a Pelé kick to Shane, but the referee is down and out. Styles grabs a trashcan from under the ring and uses it to wedge Shane in the corner. Styles goes for the Coast to Coast, but Shane springs up and slams the trashcan into Styles in mid-air. Shane uses the trashcan to wedge Styles in the corner and successfully hits the Coast to Coast. The referee has miraculously come back to life, so Shane make the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Shane heads out of the ring and sets up one of the announce tables. Shane pulls Styles out of the ring and sets him on the table. Shane heads up top and goes for the diving elbow drop, but Styles rolls off the table, and Shane crashes through the table all by himself. Styles rolls Shane back into the ring and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Shane counters into a tornado DDT. SHANE HEADS UP TOP AND GOES FOR A SHOOTING STAR PRESS, BUT STYLES ROLLS OUT OF THE WAY!!! Styles rolls to the apron, hits the Phenomenal Forearm, and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: AJ Styles defeats Shane McMahon with the Phenomenal Forearm.

Match Length: 20:32

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho (Champion) vs. Kevin Owens



Jericho and Owens start throwing stiff punches as soon as the bell rings. Jericho goes for a quick Walls of Jericho, but Owens rolls to the outside. Jericho heads up top and dives onto Owens on the outside. Jericho slams Owens’ face into the ring steps and then rolls him back into the ring. Jericho whips Owens to the corner and charges after him, but Owens lands a back kick to Jericho’s face. Owens hits the cannonball in the corner and then a second cannonball on the apron. Owens pounds on Jericho on the outside and then rolls him back into the ring. Owens locks in a rear chin lock and follows up with a kick to the chest and a running senton for a two count. Owens hits the ropes and charges at Jericho, but Jericho catches him with a standing drop kick. Owens rolls to the outside and Jericho gives chase. Owens goes for a powerbomb onto the apron, but Jericho counters into a back body drop. Jericho rolls Owens back into the ring, heads up top, and connects with a diving elbow drop for a two count. Owens fights back with the package powerbomb and heads up top, but Jericho hits the ropes to make Owens lose his balance. Jericho joins Owens up top and hits a hurricanrana from the top. Jericho follows up with a running bulldog and goes for the Lionsault. Owens rolls out of the way, but Jericho lands on his feet. Owens heads up top and goes for the bullfrog splash, but Jericho gets his knees up. Jericho goes for the Lionsault, but this time Owens gets his knees up. Owens heads back up top and goes for the Swanton Bomb, but Jericho again gets his knees up. Jericho goes for a running crossbody, but Owens catches him in mid-air and counters into the Go Home Driver. OWENS LOCKS IN THE WALLS OF JERICHO ON CHRIS JERICHO!!! Jericho rolls through the legs, but Owens tries to catapult him into the corner, but Jericho lands on his feet on the middle rope. Owens goes for the cannonball, but Jericho counters into the Walls of Jericho. Owens makes it to the ropes to force the break, but Jericho keeps stomping on him. Owens ducks a clothesline and catches Jericho with the pop-up powerbomb for a looong two count. Owens goes for a second pop-up powerbomb, but Jericho counters into the Code Breaker. Jericho makes the cover, but Owens gets ONE FINGER on the rope to break the count. Owens rolls out of the ring, waits for Jericho to head out to the apron, and kicks out the knee. Owens powerbombs Jericho onto the apron, rolls him back into the ring, and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Kevin Owens defeats Chris Jericho with the apron powerbomb.

Match Length: 16:51

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match for the Raw Women’s Championship

Bayley (Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax



Flair charges at Jax to start, but Jax drives her into the corner. Jax takes out all three of her competitors and connects with a Vader Bomb to Bayley. Flair chops Jax, but Jax whips her to the corner. Jax knocks Flair off the apron, taking out both Banks and Bayley. Bayley tentatively climbs back up onto the apron, and Banks joins her. Flair joins them both, and they all head for Jax. Flair, Banks, and Bayley hits a sweet big boot / double team suplex combo, but Flair only gets a two count. Jax drops Flair in the corner and goes for another Vader Bomb, but all three of her opponents slide under her and hits a triple team powerbomb for the elimination. Flair mockingly asks for a hug but then slides out of the ring and tells Bayley and Banks to fight. Bayley and Banks spill to the outside, and Flair hits an absolutely gorgeous corkscrew moonsault to the outside. Seriously, that was flawless. Flair and Banks head back into the ring, and Flair counters a Bank Statement into a Figure Eight. Banks breaks the hold, and Flair kicks Bayley off the ring apron. Banks lands a stiff chop to Flair’s chest and follows up with a head scissors takedown. Banks hits double knees in the corner and gets a modified O’Connor roll. Flair shoves Banks into a partially exposed turnbuckle and get the three count for the elimination. We’re down to Flair and Bayley, and Flair presses her advantage. Flair heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Bayley rolls out of the way. Flair locks in the Figure Eight, but Bayley gets to the ropes to force the break. Flair wrenches the leg and ties up Bayley in the tree of woe. Flair heads up top and stomps on Bayley’s knees. Flair pulls Bayley into an upright position, but Bayley counters into a northern lights spider suplex. Bayley pulls herself up top and hits the Macho Man diving elbow drop for the three count.

Match Result: Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair with the Macho Man diving elbow drop.

Match Length: 12:07

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

Next up is a recap of Friday night’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and the inductees come out on stage to be introduced to the live crowd.



Ladder Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Champions) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus



The New Day appear on the stage just before the match is set to begin. As the hosts of WrestleMania, they have just received word that this Ladder Match has just become a Fatal 4-Way. Who could it be? Who? Who? Who? THE HARDY BOYZ ARE HERE!!! THE HARDY BOYZ ARE HERE!!! THE HARDY BOYZ ARE HERE!!! The Hardy Boyz make their way down to the ring, and the match finally begins. Jeff hits Poetry in Motion followed by a double team suplex to Big Cass. Jeff hits the Whisper in the Wind and takes out Cesaro and Sheamus. Matt grabs a ladder and knocks Sheamus, Cass, and Enzo off the apron. Jeff sets up a ladder and begins to climb, but Gallows tips the ladder. Gallows and Anderson grab a second ladder and level Matt. Anderson sets up a ladder and begins to climb, but Cesaro climbs behind him and knocks him back down to the mat. Cesaro hops onto Gallow’s shoulders and hits a double stomp to Anderson. Enzo and Cass dump Cesaro to the outside, and Cass levels Jeff with a big boot to the chest. Enzo rolls Matt to the outside and helps Cass bring two more ladders into the ring. The Hardy Boyz grabs those ladders and use them to bridge the ring apron and the barricade. Sheamus pulls Gallows across the top rope and hits the Beats of the Bodhrán as Cesaro swings Anderson. Cesaro follows up with Swiss-1-9 to Gallows. Sheamus Brogue Kicks Sheamus off the apron onto all of the other competitors. Sheamus sets up a ladder and climbs, but Gallows climbs the other side of the ladder. Enzo tips the ladder, and Sheamus and Gallows both crash to the mat. Enzo sets up a ladder and begins to climb. Cass gets under him and helps him climb, but Gallows and Anderson pull Cass of the ladder and powerbomb him into a ladder in the corner. Enzo tries to grab the titles, but Anderson scampers up the other side of the ladder to play defense. Anderson launches Enzo off the ladder, and Cesaro connects with a mid-air uppercut. Gallows and Anderson put Cesaro and Sheamus on the bridging ladders. Matt and Anderson climb the ladder in the middle of the ring, and Matt hits a Twist of Fate from the top. JEFF HARDY CLIMBS A GIANT LADDER AND HITS A SWANTON BOMB THROUGH CESARO AND SHEAMUS AND THE BRIDGING LADDERS!!! MATT HARDY CLIMBS THE LADDER IN THE RING AND RETRIEVES THE TITLES!!! THE HARDY BOYZ ARE THE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!

Match Result: The Hardy Boyz retrieve the titles to win the match.

Match Length: 11:03

Slimmer’s Rating: **** (***½ for the action plus ½* for the Hardy Boyz’ surprise return and win)



Mixed Tag Team Match

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse



Jerry Lawler is joining the Smackdown announce team for this match. Nikki and Maryse start the match, but Maryse quickly makes the tag to Miz before Nikki can get her hands on her. Cena comes in to face Miz, and the crowd is definitely in Miz’ corner to start. Cena charges at Miz, but Miz slides out of the ring to catch a breather. Miz gets the best of Cena on the way back into the ring and stomps him down to the mat. Miz chokes Cena across the tope rope, and Maryse slaps Cena while the referee has his back turned. Miz hits his patented corner clothesline, heads up top, and connects with a diving double ax handle shot for a two count. Miz hits a basement big boot, does it a second time, and then hits it one more time when the crowd calls for it. Miz goes for another corner clothesline, but Cena dives out of the way, and Miz crotches himself on the middle turnbuckle. Cena tries to make the tag to Nikki, but Maryse pulls Nikki off the apron to prevent the tag. Miz hits his backbreaker / neckbreaker combo and counters an attempted Attitude Adjustment into a DDT. Miz starts a Yes! chant and goes to work with Daniel Bryan’s chest kicks. Miz tells Nikki that she can’t see him, but Nikki slams Miz across the face. Cena FINALLY makes the hot tag to Nikki, so Maryse has to come into the match. Miz pulls Nikki to the outside, but Nikki takes out Miz with a suicide dive. Nikki rolls Maryse back into the ring and levels her with a forearm shot. Cena drops Miz, and Cena and Nikki hit stereo Five Knuckle Shuffles to Miz and Maryse. Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment as Nikki hits the Rack Attack 2.0, and that’s enough for stereo three counts. Nikki and Maryse were legal, so that’s the three count that actually counts. After the match, as expected, Cena asks Nikki to marry him, and she says yes.

Match Result: Nikki Bella defeats Maryse with the Rack Attack 2.0.

Match Length: 9:37

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Non-Sanctioned Match

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H w/ Stephanie McMahon



Rollins and Triple H are both wearing ring gear instead of street clothes as you might expect in a non-sanctioned match. Rollins pulls Triple H out of the ring to start, but Triple H whips him into the barricade. Triple H hits a dragon screw, but Rollins clotheslines Triple H over the barricade and into the crowd. Triple H charges at Rollins, but Rollins back body drops him back into the ringside area. Rollins dives off the barricade and levels Triple H with a flying clothesline. Rollins heads up top and goes for a diving knee shot, but Triple H picks the ankle in mid-air. Rollins hits an enzuigiri that sends Triple H to the outside and follows up with a suicide dive. Rollins sets up one of the announce tables and goes for a Pedigree through the table, but Triple H counters into a sick spike DDT onto the table, which doesn’t break. Triple H grabs a steel chair and connects with a shot to Rollins’ injured knee. Rollins gingerly gets to his feet, but Triple H connects with a second chair shot to the knee. Triple H props Rollins’ knee on the announce table and clips it from above. Triple H rolls Rollins back into the ring and again takes out the knee. Triple H traps Rollins in the corner and chops the chest. Triple H wraps Rollins’ knee around the second rope and kicks the rope to wrench the knee. Rollins hits Triple H with a flatliner into the second turnbuckle and heads up top. Triple H joins Rollins up top and goes for a sunset flip powerbomb, just like he did when he originally injured the knee. The knee buckles, but Rollins recovers and buckle bombs Triple H in the opposite corner. Rollins hits a corner clothesline and whips Triple H to the outside. Rollins heads up top and hits a diving crossbody to the outside. Rollins connects but looks to have again tweaked the knee on the landing. Rollins slams Triple H into the ring post and then into another ring post. Rollins heads under the ring and tosses two chairs into the ring. Rollins sets up a table at ringside and climbs back into the ring. Rollins heads up top and connects with a frog splash to Triple H in the middle of the ring. Rollins grabs a chair, and Triple H begs off. Triple H kicks the knee and hits a spinebuster. Triple H wraps the chair around Rollins’ injured knee, heads up top, and looks for the Pillmanizer, but Rollins gets back to his feet and launches the chair into Triple H’s face. Rollins joins Triple H up top and hits a superplex into the Falcon Arrow for a two count. Rollins heads back up top, but Stephanie pulls his foot off the ropes. Triple H locks in a modified Indian Death Lock in the middle of the ring, but Rollins counters into a modified crossface. Triple H kicks the knee to break the hold, and Rollins rolls out of the ring. Triple H hits a chair shot to the knee on the outside and goes back to the modified Indian Death Lock. Rollins grabs whatever he can from under the ring and throws it at Triple H. Rollins inadvertently finds Sledgie, and Triple H breaks the hold to grab it. Triple H chases Rollins into the ring with Sledgie, and they slug it out in the middle of the ring. Triple H grabs Sledgie and goes for the knee, but Rollins hits a spinning kick to the side of the head before Triple H can connect. Rollins grabs the sledgehammer and sets his sights on Triple H, but Stephanie reaches over the top rope and grabs the sledgehammer away from Rollins from behind. Stephanie’s distraction give Triple H the chance he needs to hit the Pedigree, but Rollins kicks out at two. Triple H takes Rollins up top and sets up for a super Pedigree, but Rollins counters into a back body drop from the second rope. Rollins hits the Phoenix Splash, but Triple H kicks out at two. Rollins sets up Triple H for the Pedigree, but Triple H tries to counter into a Pedigree of his own, but Triple H back body drops him, but Rollins lands on his feet. Rollins counters a powerbomb into another Pedigree attempt, but Triple H clips the knee to counter. Stephanie climbs up onto the apron to go after Rollins, but Rollins knocks Triple H into her, and Stephanie falls backwards through the ringside table. Triple H turns around in a rage, but Rollins catches him with a Pedigree for the three count.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Triple H with the Pedigree.

Match Length: 25:18

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼

Pitbull and Steven Marley perform Options. Pitbull, Flo Rida, and LunchMoney Lewis then perform Greenlight.



WWE Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (Champion) vs. Randy Orton



Orton catches Wyatt with a power slam to start, but Wyatt rolls out of the ring to avoid an RKO. Orton chases Wyatt to the outside and rolls him back into the ring. Wyatt hits the ropes and levels Orton with a running head butt. Wyatt inverts in the corner, and the ring fills with (video) maggots. Okay, that was kinda cool. Wyatt slams into Orton and then drops him on the apron with a clubbing shot to the back. Wyatt rolls Orton back into the ring and splashes him in the corner. Wyatt again inverts in the corner, and now the ring is filled with dirt and worms. Orton goes for an RKO out of nowhere, but Wyatt counters with a side slam and a senton for a two count. Wyatt sets up for Sister Abigail, but Orton rolls into a pinning predicament for a two count. Orton rolls out of the ring and Wyatt tries to hit a splash off the apron, but Orton catches him with a drop kick in mid-air. Wyatt gets back to his feet and hits Orton with Sister Abigail right into the barricade. Wyatt rolls Orton back into the ring, but Orton immediately rolls out the other side. Wyatt chases Orton around the ring, but Orton catches him with an RKO on the outside. Orton rolls Wyatt back into the ring and backs into the corner for the Skull Punt. Orton goes for the punt, but Wyatt tries to counter into Sister Abigail, and Orton counters into a back breaker. Orton follows up with his patented rope-assist DDT and goes for the RKO, but Wyatt counters with Sister Abigail for a two count. Wyatt fills the ring with giant flies, but Orton hits an RKO out of nowhere for the three count.

Match Result: Randy Orton defeats Bray Wyatt for the three count.

Match Length: 10:33

Slimmer’s Rating: *¼ (The crowd was dead, and there was no payoff to Wyatt’s video gimmick. Orton needed to channel the darkness and fill the ring with vipers for any of that to have meant anything to the match.)



Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar w/ Paul Heyman



Lesnar hits Goldberg with a German suplex! GERMAN #2! GERMAN #3! Lesnar is in control, but he turns around and eats a spear from Goldberg. Lesnar rolls to the outside, so Goldberg spears him through the barricade. Goldberg rolls Lesnar back into the ring and goes for the Jackhammer, but Lesnar tries to counter into an F-5, but Goldberg counts into a spear. Goldberg hits the Jackhammer, but LESNAR KICKS OUT!!! Goldberg goes for another spear, but Lesnar leapfrogs him, but Goldberg posts himself in the corner. GERMAN #4! GERMAN #5! GERMAN #6! GERMAN #7! GERMAN #8! GERMAN #9! GERMAN #10! F-5 AND A THREE COUNT!

Match Result: Brock Lesnar defeats Goldberg with the F-5.

Match Length: 4:32

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Six-Pack Challenge for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (Champion) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella w/ James Ellsworth



Natalya goes after Mickie James to start as Carmella goes after Becky Lynch. Natalya and Alexa hit Naomi with a double team suplex on the outside as Becky battles Mickie in the ring. Alexa and Carmella square off, and Alexa beats Carmella down to the mat. Becky connects with a corner elbow shot to Carmella and follows up with a Bex-ploder. Ellsworth rushes into the ring but eats a Bex-ploder from Becky as well. Carmella rolls up Natalya, but Natalya kicks out. Natalya locks in a double Sharpshooter on Carmella and Naomi, but Mickie breaks up the hold with a spinning kick to the face. Mickie hits Becky with the Mickie-DT before Naomi dives to the outside to take out everyone. Naomi rolls Alexa back into the ring, locks in the Slay-o-mission, and gets the submission.

Match Result: Naomi defeats Alexa Bliss with the Slay-o-mission

Match Length: 5:35

Slimmer’s Rating: *½

The New Day return to the stage to announce a new Citrus Bowl attendance record of 75,245.



No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns



Take starts strong, works over Reigns in the corner, and tosses him to the outside. Reigns charges back into the ring, but Taker immediately dumps him back to the outside. “Still my yard!” Reigns paces at ringside before heading back into the ring. Reigns and Taker trade shots in the middle of the ring, but Reigns gets the better of the exchange and clotheslines Taker to the outside. Take lands on his feet, pulls Reigns out of the ring, and whips him into the ring steps. Taker rolls Reigns back into the ring, but Reigns whips Taker to the ropes and catches him with a Samoan Drop. The action spills out of the ring again, and Taker hits Reigns with a head butt. Taker sets up Reigns for snake-eyes into the ring post, but Reigns floats over and shoves Taker face-first into the ring post. Reigns hits the Drive By and rolls Taker back into the ring. Reigns and Taker slug it out in the middle of the ring. Reigns kicks Taker in the chest, but Taker stands straight up and glares at Reigns. Taker hits snake-eyes and follows up with a big boot and a leg drop for a two count. Taker calls for the choke slam, so Reigns rolls out of the ring. Reigns goes for another Drive By, but Taker catches him with a straight punch in mid-air. Taker choke slams Reigns onto the German announce table, but the table doesn’t break. Taker climbs up on announce table, but Reigns does the same and spears Taker off the announce table and through the Spanish announce table. Reigns heads back into the ring as the crowd boos. Take sits up on the outside and glares at Reigns. Taker rolls into the ring, but Reigns immediately stomps him down to the mat. Taker uses the ropes to pull himself to his feet, but Reigns traps him in the corner and works him over with mounted punches. Taker gets his arms under Reigns, lifts him, and counters the mounted punches into a Last Ride. Taker heads out of the ring and brings a steel chair back in with him. Taker lands a sick chair shot to the back, waits for Reigns to get to his knees, and drops him with another chair shot to the back. Taker sets up for a choke slam onto the chair, so again Reigns rolls out of the ring. Reigns charges back into the ring and connects with a Superman punch. Reigns hits a second Superman punch, but Taker counters a third Superman punch into a choke slam on the chair for a two count. Taker drags Reigns back to his feet and his the Tombstone Piledriver… BUT REIGNS KICKS OUT!!! Taker lifts Reigns for a second Tombstone, but Reigns tries to counter into a Tombstone of his own, but things get sloppy and Taker falls to the mat. Reigns settles for another Superman punch and follows up with the spear, but Taker locks in Hell’s Gate when Reigns tries to make the cover. Reigns makes it to the ropes to break the hold, and now both men are down on the mat. Taker tries to grab the chair, but Reigns gets to his feet and steps on it. Reigns grabs the chair and goes to work with a volley of merciless chair shots to the back. Taker uses the ropes to get back to his feet, and Reigns hits him with another spear… BUT TAKER KICKS OUT!!! Taker once again uses the ropes to climb back to his feet, and Reigns hits him with yet another spear… BUT TAKER KICKS OUT AGAIN!!! Reigns hits another Superman punch. Taker sits up but instantly crumbles back to the mat. Reigns stands over Taker with a mix of exasperation and pity in his eyes. Reigns waits for Taker to get to his feet, hits the ropes three times, and hits one last spear to finally get the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats the Undertaker with the spear.

Match Length: 22:58

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

After the match, Reigns heads up the ramp as fireworks go off. The Undertaker remains motionless on the mat until Reigns gets to the back. Taker finally sits up, puts on his hat and coat, and stands in the ring as his music plays. Taker scans the crowd and takes it all in. He begins to climb out of the ring but returns to the middle one more time. He takes off his gloves and puts them in the middle of the ring. He slowly folds his coat and sets in on top of his gloves. He takes off his hat and slowly sets it on top of his folded coat. A spotlight highlights the Undertaker’s gear in the middle of the ring as he climbs to the outside. Taker walks around ringside and kisses his wife. Taker makes his way up that long ramp and pauses to look back at the crowd one final time. Taker raises his fist to bring forth the lightning as he descends into the ramp. The gong sounds farewell as the show comes to an end.